Popular Rocky Mountain National Park roadway to remain closed through Memorial Day weekend

ESTES PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Rocky Mountain National Park's most popular scenic "highway to the sky" will be closed through Memorial Day weekend, according to park officials.

Park service staff say Trail Ridge Road is expected to remain closed due to snowplow operations that have faced setbacks.

Source: Rocky Mountain National Park

"Wind has been the main challenge since last week, causing low visibility, snow drifting back over cleared areas, and a thick ice layer beneath drifted snow," read a post on Rocky Mountain National Park's social media.

According to the National Parks Service, Trail Ridge Road covers 48 miles of roadway from the park's east side to Grand Lake on the west.

The elevation of the roadway causes the area to face particular difficulties with the weather. The National Parks Service says drivers can climb over 4,000 feet in mere minutes while traversing the road.