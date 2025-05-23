Man sentenced after Colorado officials uncover human trafficking operation during I-70 traffic stop

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – A routine traffic stop on I-70 led to the unraveling of a multistate human trafficking operation – and now, nearly five years later, the Texas man at the center of it has been sentenced to 36 years to life in prison.

The 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office said the sentence was handed down to 34-year-old Kenneth T. Noel, on Friday morning after he was convicted on multiple human trafficking-related charges back in February.

The charges stem from a June 2020 routine traffic stop on I-70, when a Colorado state trooper pulled over an SUV with temporary tags driving improperly in the left lane.

Inside the vehicle was Noel, an adult woman, and two teenage girls. The DA's office said the two teens initially gave the trooper fake names, but were shortly identified as two 14-year-old runaways.

The girls told the trooper they were on their way to Nevada to work as strippers. One of the girls also reported being assaulted by Noel the previous night.

A subsequent investigation into Noel uncovered multiple pieces of evidence linking him to human trafficking operations nationwide, the DA's office said. One of those pieces of evidence included online sexual advertisements, some of which were exploiting the adult woman found in the car. The ads appeared in cities across the U.S.

"Statistics show that victims who are subjected to human trafficking at 13 or 14-years-old simply will likely not live to see their 21st birthday if they don’t escape this illegal enterprise," Chief Deputy District Attorney Jacob Kremin said. "I commend the state trooper in this case for being observant in identifying red flags during a traffic stop that ultimately led to the safe recovery of two teens and a third adult victim.”

In February, a jury found Noel guilty of multiple felony charges, including attempted human trafficking of a minor, human trafficking of an adult, pimping and sexual assault on a child.

On May 23, he was sentenced to 36 years to life – a sentence that falls just two years shy of the maximum sentence allowed under Colorado law, the DA's office said.

"After nearly five years, with assistance along the way from FBI Kansas City and FBI Houston – as well as support from community service providers – the survivors were able to watch a judge sentence their abuser to prison, where he won't be able to victimize additional juveniles or adults," FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Mar Michalek said.

If you suspect human trafficking or notice suspicious activity in Colorado, you can call the state’s designated hotline at 1-866-455-5075 or text “HELP” to 720-999-9724.

