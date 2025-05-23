Cheyenne Mountain Zoo hold guess baby gorilla birthday contest

Colorado Springs, Colo. (KRDO) - Cheyenne mountain zoo keepers are holding a public contest to guess when their gorilla, Asha, will give birth to her baby.

This last Mother's day the zoo announced Asha, a 32 year old critically endangered western lowland gorilla, is pregnant. The zoo says she's due anytime between now and July.

The winner will get two tickets to Tails, Tunes, and Tastes, the zoo's age 21 and up event that starts in July. So, naturally, the contest is for those who are 21 and up. The last day to submit an entry is Friday, May 30th. Another important rule: you have to submit your guess at least 48 hours before the birth (Keep in mind she might have it before May 30th). A private message from the official facebook page of the zoo will inform the winner.

If you want to play at your chance to win, you can submit a guess in the comments of their post on facebook here. The closest guess wins.