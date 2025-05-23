Cañon City firefighters combatting structure fire on 5th Street, asking public to avoid area

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) – Cañon City officials are on the scene of a structure fire on North 5th Street, the Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) reports.

CCPD said its officers and firefighters with the Canon City Area Fire Protection District and Canon City Police Department responded to a fire at around 1:45 p.m. on May 23 on the 200 block of North 5th Street, a residential area just east of Highway 50.

Courtesy: Ben Helsel

CPPD is urging the public to avoid the area and find other routes in the meantime as crews work to combat the fire.

This is a developing story and may be updated as we learn more.

