At least 12 injured in hot air balloon crash in Mexico

By Mauricio Torres, Ivonne Valdes and Max Saltman, CNN

(CNN) — At least twelve people were injured in a hot air balloon crash near an archaeological site in Mexico on Friday, local authorities say.

The balloon undertook a “forced landing” in San Martin de las Pirámides after hitting an air pocket, according to a statement from the Civil Protection Coordinator for the State of Mexico.

The twelve crew members are being treated for injuries at a local clinic, the statement said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

