Volunteers needed to place flags on Air Force veteran’s graves for Memorial Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - U.S. Air Force Academy staff need help placing more than 1,600 American flags on veteran graves on Friday.

On May 23, 2025, staff and volunteers will gather at the Academy Cemetery to place flags and honor veterans this Memorial Day weekend. Flags are placed annually for Memorial Day.

Volunteers are not required to RSVP, and there are no uniform requirements for veterans. Flags are provided by Academy staff. In the event of inclement weather, there will not be an alternate date and Academy staff will place flags as soon as conditions permit.

The cemetery is located at 3026 Parade Loop Road, U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado, 80840. Volunteers are asked to meet at the Memorial Wall at 9:45 am.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.