Here’s where Colorado Springs kids can get no-cost lunch and breakfast this summer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- District 49 has announced locations where kids can get breakfast and lunch this summer at no cost to families. The service is even open to kids who aren't enrolled in a D49 school, the district said.

Kids aged 1-18 will need to go to eat in person, as the district says there will not be a to-go option. Funding for the meals comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

D49 says the service runs Monday through Friday, from June 2 to June 27.

Service times:

Breakfast 7:40 - 8:00 a.m.

Lunch 11:00 - 11:30 a.m.

Service locations: