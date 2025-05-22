Here’s where Colorado Springs kids can get no-cost lunch and breakfast this summer
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- District 49 has announced locations where kids can get breakfast and lunch this summer at no cost to families. The service is even open to kids who aren't enrolled in a D49 school, the district said.
Kids aged 1-18 will need to go to eat in person, as the district says there will not be a to-go option. Funding for the meals comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).
D49 says the service runs Monday through Friday, from June 2 to June 27.
Service times:
- Breakfast 7:40 - 8:00 a.m.
- Lunch 11:00 - 11:30 a.m.
Service locations:
- Falcon Elementary School of Technology (FESoT) Cafeteria - 12050 Falcon Hwy, Falcon, CO 80831
- Odyssey Elementary School (OES) Cafeteria - 6275 Bridle Spur Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80922
- Stetson Elementary School (SES) Cafeteria - 4910 Jedediah Smith Rd, Colorado Springs, CO 80922