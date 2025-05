DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - The Denver Nuggets have selected a new head coach.

According to a post made by the Nuggets, David Adelman will lead the team next season.

His selection follows the dismissal of former coach Michael Malone. Malone started with the team in 2015, was fired just days before the NBA playoffs this year.

Adelman served under Malone and has been with the team since 2017.