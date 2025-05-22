Colorado man pleads guilty to starting wildfire while attempting to cremate dog

MONTROSE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – A Colorado man has pleaded guilty to starting a fire that burned over 7,000 acres of land in Montrose County while trying to cremate his dog, our Denver affiliates 9NEWS reports.

On Wednesday, 64-year-old Brent Garber pleaded guilty to one felony count of attempted arson in connection to the August 2024 Bucktail Fire, our Denver partners confirm. His other charges weren't detailed in the plea entry, but court records show one charge was amended.

The Bucktail Fire began on private land just northeast of Nucla before quickly spreading to federal government-owned land, eventually becoming one of Colorado's largest wildfires in 2024. It's estimated to have caused around $200,000 worth of damages, 9NEWS reports.

Courtesy: U.S. Department of Agriculture

In September, investigators looking for the source of the fire discovered the partially burned remains of a dog, the Associated Press reported. The discovery led them to Garber, who confirmed to sheriff's deputies that he'd been cremating his recently euthanized dog, Rocket, when the fire started.

According to court documents obtained by 9NEWS, Garber had dug a pit and attempted to cremate his dog using wood and a "flammable spray can" – but the flames quickly spread out of control.

9NEWS reports that deputies found a plaque near the cremation site reading, “Oct 2017–July 2024. Rocket Dog. Rest in Peace Buddy.”

Garber was arrested in September and initially charged with two felony counts of arson and a trespassing offense.

His sentencing is now scheduled for July 16.

