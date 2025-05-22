Animal rights attorneys threaten to sue CPW over elephants at Colorado Renaissance Festival

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) – A group of animal rights attorneys are threatening to sue Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) if the agency issues – or fails to revoke – permits allowing the use of elephants at the Colorado Renaissance Festival.

In a letter sent to state officials on Wednesday, the University of Denver's Animal Activist Legal Defense Project demanded that CPW refuse to issue, or revoke, a permit for elephant performances at the Colorado Renaissance Festival, an event that attracts thousands to Larkspur each year.

The attorneys argue that CPW's "continual issuance of permits" to elephant exhibitor Trunks and Humps for the festival in previous years is in violation of Colorado law, specifically a 2021 statute banning the use of elephants in traveling animal acts.

"'Trunks and Humps’ exhibition clearly meets this definition, as the elephants are being transported specifically for performances at the Colorado Renaissance Festival," the letter read in part.

In the letter, the attorneys claim that Trunks and Humps showcases elephants exclusively for entertainment, not for educational reasons, citing that their performances features elephant behaviors that do not not naturally occur for that animal in the wild state."

Notably, the Renaissance Festival's website promotes the elephant shows as an "educational experience," stating that attendees can "learn about these magnificent animals, their care, and their conservation."

The group is now urging the state to revoke any existing permits and formally notify the company that their performances violate Colorado law, warning in the letter that they are "prepared to take legal action" if necessary.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has yet to publicly comment on the letter. KRDO13 has reached out for clarification on whether the permit has already been issued or is currently under review, but has not yet heard back.

The Colorado Renaissance Festival is slated to run from June 14-August 3 this year.

