Adults get into brawl at Mountain Vista Community School, cause school dismissal

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) confirms that several families got into a fight at Mountain Vista Community School.

Police say two people involved in the brawl were taken outside, but continued to fight. They also say in total, roughly 6 to 8 people were involved.

CSPD says one person has been detained. Police say the school was put on lockdown, and now students are being sent home. According to the district website, today was the last day of school; kindergarten and 5th-grade continuance ceremonies were also scheduled.

Police say there were minor injuries reported.

KRDO13 has reached out to the district for more information. This article may be updated.