Semiconductor company Okika Devices moving headquarters to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Semiconductor company Okika Devices, which produces chips and software for analog and computing, is moving its headquarters to Colorado Springs.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis made the announcement on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, along with Global Business Development Division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT). Polis celebrated the move for bringing 20 new jobs to Colorado Springs, while advancing Colorado's growing contributions to the semiconductor industry.

The company expects to create 20 net new jobs at an average annual wage of $104,250, which is 160% of the average annual wage in El Paso County.

The Colorado Economic Development Commission approved up to $398,756 in a performance-based Job Growth Incentive Tax Credit for the company over an eight-year period. These incentives are contingent upon Okika Devices, referred to as Project Kokua throughout the OEDIT review process, meeting net new job creation and salary requirements.

Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade also celebrated the move on Facebook, writing, "Choosing to expand in Olympic City USA speaks volumes about our city’s growing reputation as a hub for skilled workforce, business-friendly environment, and as a premier destination for tech companies looking to grow and thrive."

According to a press release from Polis and OEDIT, the Semiconductor Industry Association places Colorado in the top 10 states with the resources and business ecosystem to support a strong semiconductor industry.

The company is currently headquartered in Carlsbad, CA. Hiring is underway for applications for engineers, sales, and procurement.

