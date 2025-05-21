ROWAN’S ACT: Mother pushes for change in Amber Alert Laws after son’s death; new bill introduced

By Waleed Alamleh

Click here for updates on this story

LANSING, Michigan (WXMI) — The mother of a 6-year-old boy killed by his biological father testified Tuesday in Lansing in front of the Child Welfare System subcommittee, about her experiences, advocating for changes to Amber Alert laws, with support from a Caledonia lawmaker.

Brandi Morey Pols, mother of young Rowan, shared her story with lawmakers, expressing frustration and heartbreak.

“I experienced a life-altering event nine months ago today,” she said. “Since that moment, I’ve wondered what excuse a mother should accept when her child has been missing for 52 hours.”

Pols described the devastating moment she was informed of her son’s death: “Hysterical, I screamed and fell to the floor. My brain and heart could not comprehend that Rowan was gone, my little boy.”

She criticized the response of authorities during the search. “We can’t do an Amber Alert, because it’s a civil matter. It’s a custody matter,” Morey-Pols recounted. “It was 51 hours missing after we had exhausted every option available and Judge Eric James denied the emergency motion to get Rowan home to us.”

State Rep. Angela Rigas of Caledonia, who works on the Child Welfare System Subcommittee, echoed Pols’ concerns. “Too many times, these cases are turning into tragedy while we wait for the judge’s discretion,” Rigas noted.

Rigas introduced a bill on Tuesday named after Rowan. The proposed legislation, called “The Rowan Act,” aims to facilitate issuing Amber Alerts for children with special needs, as well as for children believed to be in danger following a preliminary investigation by law enforcement.

“If we would have had this act in place, then Rowan’s life could have been saved,” Rigas stated.

Pols hopes her son’s memory will help prevent similar tragedies. “I know there were parts that I struggled with, but I couldn’t be more proud right now. I’m super happy that his life is gonna save lives,” Pols said.

The Rowan Act will undergo a legislative process, with Rigas emphasizing that child safety is a bipartisan issue.

Updates on its progression will follow.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.