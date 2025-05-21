Manitou Springs opens submissions for Emma Crawford Coffin Race T-shirt design contest

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The City of Manitou Springs has opened its design contest for the 31st Annual Emma Crawford Coffin Races commemorative T-shirt, according to Visit Manitou Springs.

City officials say the designs will be reviewed and later voted on by the public. The winner will get $100 in "Manitou Money" to spend at select businesses, two shirts with their design, and two "VIP" tickets to watch the race.

The Emma Crawford Coffin Race is inspired by Emma Crawford, who reportedly came to Manitou Springs in search of water and mountain air that would help with her tuberculosis diagnosis. As the story goes, Crawford died in 1891. The Manitou Springs Heritage Center says decades later, her bones, namplate, and coffin handle were found. It's believed a flood uprooted her coffin, drifting her remains down the mountain. 65 years later, the Emma Crawford Coffin Races were born.

Submissions are now open online (click here) or they can be dropped off in person at 354 Manitou Ave; please include your name, address, phone number, and email.

Entries are open until 5 p.m. on Friday, July 29th.

Here are the specific submission details, according to the Manitou Chamber:

Required t-shirt text:

“Manitou Springs”

“Emma Crawford Coffin Races”

“31st Annual” or “31st Anniversary”

Contest Guidelines:

The primary subject matter should be coffin race or Emma Crawford related.

All entries must be original.

No AI can be used in any part of this creation.

The contest is open to artists of all ages.

There is no entry fee.

Artwork Specifications:

Please submit digital designs as a singular .JPEG, .TIFF, .AI, .PSD, or PDF file.

Please design your no bigger than 12” x 18” with a resolution of 300 DPI.

Background must be transparent and/or plain.

Artwork submitted on lined paper will not be accepted.

The Emma Crawford Coffin Race will take place on Saturday, October 25, 2025.