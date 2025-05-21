KRDO13’s Rob Namnoum inducted into Heartland Emmy Silver Circle

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- KRDO13 Sports Director Rob Namnoum has received a prestigious Emmy honor; he's been inducted into the Heartland Emmy Silver Circle.

The high honor recognizes 25 years and a significant contribution to the broadcast industry.

Rob had to be nominated, and our team recently found out that he had been awarded.

Managers at KRDO13 surprised the team, including Rob himself, with what we thought was a staff meeting. Instead, it was a surprise announcement. Rob's family was also there to surprise him. The special moment can be viewed in the video at the top of this page.

He has always had a knack for getting all of us-- even the ones who aren't sports fans-- interested in whatever he's covering. He can be seen day in and day out on the sidelines of high school football games, doing Friday Pep Rally at our local schools, or covering Denver sports up north. We can't imagine anyone else more worthy of this honor.

Congratulations, Rob!

