Health officials warn of potential measles exposure at Pueblo hotel

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado health officials are warning the public of a potential measles exposure after an out-of-state traveler who stayed at a Pueblo hotel earlier this month tested positive for the disease.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) said the individual was traveling through the state by car, and stopped to stay at the Holiday Inn Express on Dillon Drive on Friday, May 9 before checking out the following day.

The health department said they were made aware of the case after the traveler tested positive for measles in their home state, and an investigation led back to their hotel stay in Colorado.

Potential exposure details

CDPHE says based on currently available information, anyone who was at the affected Holiday Inn during the dates and times listed below may have been exposed to measles, and should monitor for symptoms through Saturday, May 31 (21 days after exposure).

Location Date/time Affected hotel area Holiday Inn Express

4530 Dillon Drive

Pueblo, CO 81008 Friday, May 9 at 10 p.m. through Saturday, May 10 at noon Hotel lobby: Friday, May 9 from 10 p.m. through midnight



Hotel lobby (including breakfast area): Saturday, May 10, 9:15 a.m. through noon

If you were at this location during the exposure window and develop symptoms, CDPHE advises you immediately call your health care provider.

Measles is highly contagious, and spreads through the air when a person coughs or sneezes. It can remain in the air for up to two hours after a person has left the area, CDPHE said. Symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and a rash that often starts on the face before spreading.

Though measles can often be severe, it is preventable, state health officials say. According to CDPHE, the MMR vaccine is the best protection against measles; two doses of MMR vaccine are about 97% effective in preventing the disease.

