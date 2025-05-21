Colorado Springs Police Department working motorcycle crash off 8th Street

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) confirms they are working a crash involving a car and motorcycle off 8th Street. CSPD says the call came in just after 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The crash has blocked eastbound Cimarron Street and northbound 8th Street.

The police department says medical teams are en route, as injuries have been reported. No word yet on how serious those injuries are.

Details are limited at this time, but this article may be updated.