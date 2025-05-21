Circle K offering Memorial Day gas discounts, 10% of profits to go towards children of fallen soldiers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – If your gas tank is running close to empty, you many want to wait just one more day to take advantage of a limited-time Memorial Day sale!

On Thursday, May 22 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Circle K is bringing back its "Fuel Day" event, giving drivers 40¢ off every gallon of gas they buy with the discount applied directly at the pump. Inner Circle K rewards members will also have access to the discounted gas prices from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. if they enter their phone number at the pump before paying.

In honor of Memorial Day, Circle K says 10% of the profits they make during the three-hour period will be donated to Children of Fallen Patriots, an organization that provides scholarships and counseling to military children who lost a parent in the line of duty.

Numerous Circle K locations across southern Colorado are participating in the Memorial Day fundraiser, including in Colorado Springs, Pueblo, Fountain, Monument and Castle Rock. To find all participating locations, click here.

You can find more information on the "Fuel Day" event here.