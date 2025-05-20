Stretch of Dublin Boulevard to close for two months

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Beginning next week, a section of Dublin Boulevard will close for two months this summer as part of a large-scale improvement project.

Starting Tuesday, May 27 at 7 p.m., Dublin Boulevard will be fully closed between Fieler Drive and Mustang Rim Drive. The closure is expected to last through August 1.

City officials say the two-month closure will allow crews to expedite work, reducing the overall timeline by approximately six months.

According to the city, the closure is also strategically timed to coincide with summer break at Pioneer Technology and Arts Academy (PTAA) in order to reduce traffic disruptions for the school and surrounding neighborhoods. During construction, access to the school will be available only from the south via the Peterson Road and Hawk Wind Boulevard intersection.

The city is advising drivers to use alternate routes in the meantime, which will be clearly marked throughout the closure period. The primary detour route runs along Tutt Boulevard to Stetson Hills Boulevard, then onto Peterson Road and Issaquah Drive.

A secondary eastbound detour reroutes drivers to Black Forest Road, Wolf Ridge Road, Templeton Gap Road, Tutt Boulevard, Woodmen Road and Marksheffel Road.

Those detours can be seen on the map below:

Courtesy: City of Colorado Springs

According to the city, the improvement project will widen Dublin Boulevard from two to four lanes—two in each direction—add 10-foot-wide multi-use paths on both sides, and create new trail connections along Sand Creek. The project also includes drainage improvements, such as new storm sewer pipes, inlets, and water quality structures, the city said.

All construction activities are weather-dependent, and the timeline for completion may shift based on conditions, the city said.

You can find the latest updates on closures and traffic impacts by texting "DUBLIN" to 866-762-3640 or calling the project hotline at 719-472-3065.

