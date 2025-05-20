Months after road rage shooting, suspect arested in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Months after a driver reported being shot at during a road rage incident, Colorado Springs police have arrested a suspect in connection to the February incident.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), just before 2:30 p.m. on February 15, officers responded to the 1000 block of 21st Street after receiving reports of a road rage situation that had ended with the suspect firing multiple shots at the victim's vehicle.

Police say the bullets had struck the victim's vehicle, narrowly missing the occupants inside; however, no one was injured in the shooting.

CSPD's Assault Unit began investigating the incident, and three months later, were able to identify Daniel Williams as the suspect. On May 20, CSPD said Williams was taken into custody without incident.

He's now being held at the El Paso County jail on three counts of attempted murder, one count of illegal discharge and one count of harassment, CSPD said.

