Melting ice sheets, Covid vaccine change, best nude beaches: Catch up on the day’s stories

Billionaire Elon Musk spent a record amount of money to help Donald Trump win the 2024 presidential election. Now he plans to scale back. "I think I've done enough," the Tesla CEO said.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day:

5 things

1️⃣ Grim warning: The world’s ice sheets are on course for runaway melting, leading to multiple feet of sea level rise and “catastrophic” migration. The dire prognosis from a group of international scientists suggests that coastlines will pay the heaviest price.

2️⃣ Vaccine shift: The US Food and Drug Administration is changing the way it approves Covid-19 vaccines for Americans — a move that will limit future shots to seniors and others at higher risk. Millions of healthy adults and kids will likely lose access under the new criteria.

3️⃣ Trendy toy: Miniature plushies from China that resemble gremlins exploded into a global sensation with Gen Z. Devoted fans are willing to splurge to expand their collections, so the Labubu dolls seemingly have become recession-proof.

4️⃣ Valuable stash: Two hikers stumbled upon a mysterious aluminum box sticking out of a stony wall in the Czech Republic. Inside were bracelets, cigar cases, a compact, a comb and 598 gold coins. Archaeologists offered some possible explanations.

5️⃣ Dare to bare: Although still taboo in some places, shedding your clothes at the seashore is perfectly acceptable at many spots around the world. Our travel team rounded up 25 of the best nude beaches.

Watch this

🤖 Built for agility: Biologists and engineers at the University of California in Berkeley worked together to create a robot that can mimic the leaping and landing abilities of squirrels. See it in action.

Top headlines

• Trump warned House Republicans not to touch Medicaid, sources say

• Male escort takes the stand during sex trafficking trial of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

• Democrats were shocked at Biden’s decline but stayed quiet, according to new book

121,000

🧑‍💼 That’s how many federal workers were laid off or targeted for layoffs by the Department of Government Efficiency during Trump’s first 100 days in office. Thousands more took buyouts.

Check this out

🐲 Species in peril: Known for their mushroom-shaped canopies and the red sap that courses through their wood, dragon’s blood trees exist in only one place on Earth. Now their survival is under threat.

Quotable

☀️ Protect yourself: Only one fourth of sunscreens on store shelves in the US are safe and effective, according to a new report that analyzed more than 2,200 of them.

Quiz time

👶 Which one of the following baby names is banned in New Zealand?

﻿A. Kiwi

B. Mary

C. King

D. John

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Good vibes

⛽ Road trip! At a time when many people are struggling financially, here’s a bit of positive news just in time for the upcoming holiday weekend. With nearly 40 million Americans expected to hit the roads, gas prices will be their cheapest for Memorial Day since 2021.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: C. New Zealand bans baby names with regal references — including King, Prince and Duke.

5 Things PM is produced by CNN's Chris Good, Meghan Pryce, Kimberly Richardson and Morgan Severson.

