Sophia Lee of Colorado Academy won the Girls 2A State Golf Championships as she shot even par over the two day tournament. Addison Dorsey of Manitou Springs finished second at 3 over. Kyndra Johnson of Salida placed third as she finished the tournament at six over. The 2A state tournament was played at the Pueblo Country Club.

Rob is the Sports Director at KRDO-TV. He started working at KRDO in 1999. He has covered the NFL since 1998. Learn more about Rob here.

