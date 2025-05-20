Skip to Content
News

Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region welcomes dogs displaced in Kentucky storm

HSPPR
By
Published 10:56 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) says they've taken in four dogs that were displaced in a Kentucky storm.

According to HSPPR, their shelter in Madisonville, Kentucky, lost its roof in a devastating storm.

Shelter officials say all the animals were evacuated safely, though their shelter remains closed due to necessary repairs.

The shelter says the four dogs taken to their shelter are currently undergoing medical evaluations and behavioral assessments.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Celeste Springer

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.