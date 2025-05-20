Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region welcomes dogs displaced in Kentucky storm

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) says they've taken in four dogs that were displaced in a Kentucky storm.

According to HSPPR, their shelter in Madisonville, Kentucky, lost its roof in a devastating storm.

Shelter officials say all the animals were evacuated safely, though their shelter remains closed due to necessary repairs.

The shelter says the four dogs taken to their shelter are currently undergoing medical evaluations and behavioral assessments.