FDA issues warning to vets after heartbroken families claim popular arthritis medication killed their dogs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A warning for dog owners in southern Colorado: a relatively new arthritis drug could have potentially serious side effects, including death, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Many people KRDO13 spoke with say they just wanted to help their dogs.

Fern Daum's best days are spent playing in the yard. But her worst day was losing one of her pups.

Winnie came into Daums' life when she was a junior in high school.

"I sat on the floor with her and she just crawled right into my lap and it was like okay this is the one," says Fern Daum.

Winnie was instantly part of the family. But last summer, Daum says Winnie, now 12, was starting to show signs of mild arthritis and asked the vet for care options.

"And was told about this miracle drug that it really helps with dogs with osteoarthritis, and it's an injection," says Daum.

That miracle drug, Librela, was approved by the FDA and launched in the U.S. in 2023. According to Zoetis, the drug's maker, Librela has been used effectively with millions of dogs around the world, helping dogs suffering from osteoarthritis pain live with less pain and greater mobility.

But Winnie rapidly declined after her first and only shot.

"Being incontinent, she had to be carried outside to use the bathroom, she had to be held up to use the bathroom, she lost so much weight," says Daum.

Daum says things got so bad that the most humane thing to do was to put Winnie down.

"It was heartbreaking," says Daum. "It was like losing my best friend."

And she's not alone. Dawn Elliott experienced something similar with her hiking pal, Boomer. Elliott lost 7-year-old Boomer in March, about six weeks after his one and only shot of Librela.

"It was painful, it was horrific, it was traumatic," says Dawn Elliott. "And no family should have to go through that, and no dog should have to go through the pain that that shot caused."

And Kathy Jehoshaphat lost her 14-year-old pup, Babylon, after one injection of the drug.

"She should have gone on her own terms; it was horrific," says Kathy Jehoshaphat.

None of the women were offered or had necropsies performed on their dogs for the exact cause of death. But all three say their veterinarians told them there were no serious side effects to worry about with Librela.

"I have no doubt whatsoever this shot is what killed my dog," says Jehoshaphat.

In January, the drug company added a list of additional side effects to its website after an FDA Dear Veterinarian Letter pointed out possible side effects. Among them, balance problems, paralysis, seizures, and digestive issues. Serious side effects can occur with or without warning, and some serious situations could result in death.

We reached out to Zoetis. A company spokesperson said, in part: "We remain confident in the safety and effectiveness of Librela for controlling osteoarthrosis pain in dogs when used according to the label."

They also add that the potential side effects are rare, less than 10 per 10,000 animals treated.

Dr. Tiffany Diab is a natural function medicine veterinarian and owner of Kingsfoil Veterinary Care. She treated Boomer after he got his first shot and before he died. Dr. Diab says her concerns with Librela lie in how new it is.

"If you look at the human side, the FDA recalls about 40% of human drugs after they are released because of side effects that pop up later," says Dr. Tiffany Diab, DVM, cVMA, cVCHM, AVCA, ACN. "It is the same administration that works with pet medications. Wait 2-3 years before you try out a new fangled great drug."

But for Daum and Winnie:

"So many memories that I have of her, says Daum. "With these pictures, it's nice because you know she is still smiling and still just a happy little pup who like to go on hikes."

And Elliott and her Boomer, the warnings came too late.

"You watch them slowly suffer for the last few weeks of their life," says Elliott. "Had I known the risks, I would have never tried it."

There's currently a class action lawsuit against the drug maker.

It's important to note, KRDO13 did speak with several dog owners who say their pup is fine after getting injections of Librela. But none of them wanted to go on camera.

If your dog experiences adverse side effects while taking the drug, you or your vet can report it by calling 1-888‑963-8471 or filling out an online form here.

Dr. Diab also recommends people use this website for more Librela information and resources if you are considering the shot for your dog.

