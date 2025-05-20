El Paso County sexual abuser who fled the country gets 10 years to life

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) says a sexual abuser who fled the country after posting bond has been sentenced to 10 years to life.

The sheriff's office says Bobby Allen Stark, age 49, came under investigation after investigators say he subjected a victim to routine abuse. At one point, they say he tried to kidnap her so she could "be his wife." Investigators believe he gave the child a phone so he could track her, waiting for the perfect time.

On April 20, 2022, the sheriff's office says Stark was arrested and booked into jail. The department says that though he initially did not have a bond, after his first court appearance, his bond was lowered to $25,000. EPSO says he posted bond and was released on May 2, 2022.

Months went by, and the sheriff's office said there was no word on where Stark had gone until they received information that he was hiding out in Guyana, South America. Working with local and federal authorities on the ground, Stark was located and arrested on May 12, 2023.

EPSO announced that this month, Stark was sentenced to 10 years to life in the Colorado Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust.

“This case underscores the critical importance of law enforcement agencies working together with our federal and international partners to bring child predators to justice,” said El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal in a press release. “This individual shattered the innocence of a child and should never have had the chance to leave jail, much less continue trying to manipulate and reach his victim."