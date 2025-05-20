Carry the Load walk makes its way to Colorado Springs to honor fallen soldiers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – A national effort to remind people of the true meaning of Memorial Day made its way to Colorado Springs this week.

On Tuesday, dozens showed up in Memorial Park for the Carry the Load walk to remember fallen soldiers and keep their legacy alive. Some carried the American Flag while others wore backpacks with names of fallen heroes.

The Carry the Load campaign was created in 2011 by two veteran U.S. Navy SEALs. This is the third year the walk took place in Colorado Springs.

Rich Carnicom, an Army veteran, says he's participated in the campaign for the last seven years. To this year's walk, he wore a backpack with the names of some of his fellow soldiers.

"It's got the names of some of the people that I've served with, in the 82nd Airborne Division, 3rd Special Forces Group, and also some people that I've served with that lost their battle with mental health and also brain cancer," Carnicom said.

Carry the Load's national campaign was created to honor fallen military members and first responders.

"The thing that we have found that's good about it is for them to come out and to be with people that support them and to talk with them, to tell their stories," said David Lindsay, a part of Carry the Load's national events team. "And it kind of has a healing aspect to it."

This month, four teams are traveling approximately 20,000 miles across the United States. They will all meet in Dallas for a final Memorial Day weekend event.

Carmicon said since he began taking part in these walks, he sees Memorial Day differently.

"I used to be extremely sad and in a dark place. But Carry the Load has given me the opportunity to celebrate those that we've lost, say their names, remember their lives, and carry on their legacy," he said.

After today's walk, the Carry the Load bus will make its way to Arkansas.

