WATCH: ‘Dangerous’ motorcyclist cornered, arrested after high-speed chase in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – Douglas County deputies are issuing a warning after arresting a motorcyclist who fled when they tried to pull him over for speeding – and the high-speed chase and capture was all caught on camera.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO), at 12:01 p.m. on Thursday, May 15, a traffic unit deputy spotted a man on a white and orange motorcycle driving 67 mph in a 45 mph zone on University Boulevard.

When he attempted to pull over the motorcyclist, the suspect "intentionally fled," DCSO said, weaving through traffic and even using the bicycle lane to pass cars – including another deputy – at a high speed.

Dash camera footage captures two deputies working together to block the suspect at a red light before removing him from the motorcycle and arresting him.

The motorcyclist was identified as 40-year-old Brandon Watts, who DCSO says already had multiple active warrants. Watts now faces charges for felony eluding, being a habitual traffic offender, obstruction and reckless driving. He also had no insurance and was driving an unregistered vehicle, DCSO said.

DCSO said it is now in the process of seizing the motorcycle.

“Let this be a warning – if you run from us in Douglas County, there are consequences, and one of them might be forfeiting your vehicle," DCSO Sheriff Darren Weekly said in a release.

