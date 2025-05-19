Skip to Content
New parents hiking group in Colorado Springs: Hiking required, kids encouraged!

KRDO
By
Updated
today at 10:10 AM
Published 7:57 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A couple in Colorado Springs created a new hiking group that encourages families to bring their children along to help new parents find a community in the outdoors.

It's called the Colorado Springs Parents hiking group. The two co-founders, Kati Lynn and Andrew Pannier, moved to Colorado last summer with their young daughter. The two said they had trouble finding hiking groups they could join and fit in with while bringing their two-year-old along.

The group meets one or two times a month at different spots in the Pikes Peak region. Kati-Lynn and Andrew said they vet each trail to make sure it's safe for young children and brings water for participants.

The two use Facebook for all group communication.

Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13.

