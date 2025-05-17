Skip to Content
Queen for a day: Fountain- Fort Carson’s Alexa Queen nabs state title

By
Published 9:50 PM

Alexa Queen took home the gold medal in the 5A, 300 meter hurdles at the state track and field championships.

Queen secured a personal record of 41.66, which is good for the second fastest time in state history.

Queen's reaction was fairly tempered given the accomplishment.

"I was like, 'Dang! Just like, wow," she said after the race. "Like, I did it!"

When asked how she would celebrate, Queen responded, "I'm going to go eat some sugar at a restaurant with my team tonight."

Danny Mata

Danny Mata

