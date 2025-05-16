Mysterious boom heard across Pueblo County; sheriff’s office still working to identify source

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Viewers in Pueblo County have reported hearing an enormous "boom," which in some cases shook homes.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office confirmed that they have fielded multiple calls about the incident, though they are still working to identify its source.

The sheriff's office says they began getting calls about the noise a little after 10 a.m. on Friday. Calls were reported from the Rye, Colorado City, and south Pueblo County areas, they said.

KRDO13 asked about the possibility of the noise being from military training exercises. An official with the sheriff's office says they believe their staff have reached out to local military installations, but have no news on whether that was the source.

Details are limited at this time, but this article may be updated.