Manitou Springs’ Penny Arcade changes ownership

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Ownership of the historic Penny Arcade is changing hands, according to the Manitou Art Center.

In a release, the center said the Kerns Family, who have owned the location for 92 years, is selling to John Weiss, who they say is a long-time Manitou Springs resident.

“I see myself more as the Arcade's caretaker than as its 'owner,'" Weiss said in a release.

The Manitou Arts Center said Weiss launched the Colorado Springs Independent in 1993 before moving on to launch the Colorado Springs Business Journal.

The release states that the arcade's general manager, AJ, will continue to oversee daily operations.