Colorado State Fair announces more artists in their concert lineup

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado State Fair has announced more artists for its 2025 concert lineup.

The fair previously announced a handful of live performances, including names like Cooper Alan (Aug. 22), Clay Walker (Aug. 24), Flo Rida (Aug. 29), and Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias (Aug. 24). Tickets for these shows are on sale now at the link above.

On Friday, officials announced more names and dates:

Thursday, Aug. 28: My Generation Tour starring The Lovin’ Spoonful, Gary Lewis & the Playboys, and The Hollies Greatest Hits with Terry Sylvester

Saturday, Aug. 30: Russell Dickerson with guest Drew Green

Not all of the concerts listed are free with a general admission fair ticket; some do cost extra. Tickets for the newly announced shows go on sale Thursday, May 22.