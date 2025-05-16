Skip to Content
News

Colorado State Fair announces more artists in their concert lineup

KRDO
By
New
Published 10:00 AM

 PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado State Fair has announced more artists for its 2025 concert lineup.

The fair previously announced a handful of live performances, including names like Cooper Alan (Aug. 22), Clay Walker (Aug. 24), Flo Rida (Aug. 29), and Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias (Aug. 24). Tickets for these shows are on sale now at the link above.

On Friday, officials announced more names and dates:

  • Thursday, Aug. 28: My Generation Tour starring The Lovin’ Spoonful, Gary Lewis & the Playboys, and The Hollies Greatest Hits with Terry Sylvester
  • Saturday, Aug. 30: Russell Dickerson with guest Drew Green

Not all of the concerts listed are free with a general admission fair ticket; some do cost extra. Tickets for the newly announced shows go on sale Thursday, May 22.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Celeste Springer

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.