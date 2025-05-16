Colorado Springs student graduates college at CSU Pueblo days before high school graduation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Oscar Agueda will walk across the street to receive his Bachelor of Social Work from Colorado State University (CSU) Pueblo on Saturday, May 17, 2025, say CSU Pueblo representatives. However, the 18-year-old will have to wait another two days to earn his high school diploma on May 19. He is only the second student to accomplish this feat at CSU Pueblo in a decade.

Agueda's journey began at age 14 through Colorado Early Colleges (CEC) in Colorado Springs, which is a high school that specializes in helping kids earn college credits while completing their high school requirements. According to CSU Pueblo, while most of his classmates will be graduating with associates degrees, Agueda pushed himself to go the extra mile. Through CSU's partnership with CEC, Agueda took classes at Pikes Peak State College, where the university rented space, which allowed him to stay in Colorado Springs. Furthermore, they estimate that since his school covered the cost, he saved over $15,000 in tuition.

“I can’t believe it,” Agueda says. “It’s been an incredible four years, and I hope to do more in the future.”

He plans to continue his education by pursuing a Master of Social Work at CSU Pueblo in the fall. He says he's driven by a passion for serving lower-income communities.

“Having most of my schooling done basically gives me more time to serve the community," he says. "That is a huge blessing.”

