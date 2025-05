While CSFD said the fire is near Nevada, a KRDO13 crew says fire crews can be seen off Tejon Street near Dorchester Park.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) says they're working a grass fire near I-25 and South Nevada Avenue.

