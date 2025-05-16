Colorado man indicted after alleged involvement in monkey sexual abuse and torture

Editor's note: The following article details extreme violence against animals.

WASHINGTON (KRDO) - A federal grand jury has indicted a Colorado man for his alleged involvement in an online crime group that tortured and sexually abused monkeys.

The United States Department of Justice alleges that Carter G. Fawcett, also known as "Captain" conspired with people across the United States to make and distribute "animal crush videos."

Fawcett, along with 10 other suspects, allegedly paid a man named Nicholas T. Dryden. Dyden then allegedly paid a child in Indonesia to commit acts of violence against the monkeys and record them.

The Department of Justice alleges that the videos showed monkeys having their genitals burned and cut with scissors. They allege the monkeys were also sodomized with a wooden skewer and a spoon. According to the indictment, some of the monkeys were babies. Court documents allege an instance where a baby was ripped away from its mother, boiled alive, and returned dead to the mother.

Federal officials say the following people were charged Friday:

Ernest D. Chavez — also known as Lax — from Arizona;

Hugh T. Campbell — also known as Tim Templeton — from Pennsylvania;

Carter G. Fawcett — also known as Captain — from Colorado;

Brady O. Shellhammer — also known as Beglu or Bbbeglu — from Louisiana;

Jimmy Wong — also known as Yasser Lopez — from New York;

Kimberly A. Anglin — also known as Kim Anglin — from Connecticut;

Mark M. Sampieri — also known as The Chef or SainT — from Connecticut;

Victoria S. Haskins — also known as Cat Face or Sparkles Fancy Pants — from Louisiana;

Vance H. Beadles — also known as Mr. Green — from Kentucky;

Mary L. Longoria — also known as R6 or R6ex — from North Carolina; and

Patrick C. Naylor — also known as YANTF or YANTF 2x — from North Carolina.

If convicted, the Department of Justice said they could each face a maximum of five years in prison.