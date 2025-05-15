Twinning! Pueblo Central High School class of 2025 boasts nine sets of twins
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo School District 60 is celebrating its graduates, though this year's crowd may have a lot of people seeing double.
According to the district, the graduating class of Pueblo Central High has nine sets of twins.
The district is offering congratulations to their twins, who include:
- Deisy and Denise Flores Antillon
- Ala and Ava LeDoux
- Genaro and Kenna Pino
- Amya and Raejona Russell
- Zimeon and Zion Sauvao
- Elaine and Sylvia Tennant
- Roger and Rose Martinez
- Jack and Khyliendra Montoya
- -Taylor Rae Gallegos, representing her sister Brianna Nicole, who passed away in 2022