Pilots go without air traffic control communication at DIA after malfunction

KRDO
By
Published 1:44 PM

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - On Monday, a transmitter outage at DIA caused pilots to be without communication from air traffic control, our partners at 9News report.

The FAA said the interruption in communication lasted about 90 seconds.

The agency said that air traffic controllers were able to use another frequency to give instructions to pilots. They also say there were no impacts to operations.

The FAA is still investigating what led to the transmitter outage.

Celeste Springer

