COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says a man has died after a crash on Austin Bluffs Parkway.

According to police, it was a single-vehicle crash in the 1400 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway, which was called in just after 8 a.m. on Thursday.

CSPD says first responders attempted life-saving aid, but the man died at the scene.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has not yet released the ID of the man.