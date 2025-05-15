Colorado Springs police force hits record staffing levels

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - For years, the city’s police department struggled with staffing shortages. But now, after a focused recruitment push, officials say they’re seeing real results and more officers on the streets.

At a press conference Thursday, Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade and Police Chief Adrian Vasquez shared that the department has surpassed 800 sworn officers, the most in its history.

That number brings CSPD closer than ever to its authorized strength of 839 officers, a benchmark set in the city’s budget.

"We still have work to do," Mayor Mobolade said, pointing to the city’s growing population. "Compared to other cities our size, we are operating lean."

Chief Vasquez says the staffing increase is already making an impact. More officers means stronger investigations, better emergency response, and more visible traffic enforcement, something he says residents have been asking for.

The department’s motor unit, for example, is now just three officers short of full strength. That’s a big improvement from earlier this year, when they were down eight.

CSPD also continues to work on reducing response times; a challenge they’re tackling with both new technology and a growing workforce.

Discussions are underway about when and where to open a new police substation.

The department is keeping the momentum going by accepting applications year-round. New police academies launch every 15 weeks, a strategy officials say has been a “game changer.”

With more officers on board and more in training, city leaders say this is just the beginning of a new chapter for public safety in Colorado Springs.