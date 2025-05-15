Car theft couple arrested after eluding police days prior

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs police arrested known car thieves Jeffrey Gaw and Anastayshia Simon just after midnight on Thursday, May 15, 2025.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), Gaw, 33, and Simon, 25, were first spotted at the Park Inn on N. Chestnut St. near I-25 and W. Fillmore late Wednesday night. Officers from the Falcon Division identified known car thieves Gaw and Simon, who had been seen driving a stolen 2001 blue Dodge 1500 pickup truck. Two days prior, officers attempted to stop the pair while while driving the same stolen pickup truck, but they fled.

Since they'd previously evaded police, detectives of the Motor Vehicle Theft unit followed the stolen vehicle. Gaw was driving and Simon was sitting in the passenger seat. Detective Baughman of CSPD chose to grapple the vehicle at the intersection of New Center Point and Constitution Ave. near Powers Blvd. As a result, Gaw and Simon surrendered to law enforcement.

Both individuals were charged with Motor Vehicle Theft and Gaw, the driver, was given an additional charge with Felony Eluding.

