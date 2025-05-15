Adam Sandler pays tribute to Colorado’s Morris ‘The Movie Star’ gator

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Adam Sandler is paying tribute to a Colorado gator that recently passed away.

Morris "The Movie Star" worked in movies and TV shows starting in the 1970s, the Colorado Gator Farm said. One of his best-known works was in Adam Sandler's "Happy Gilmore."

He was ultimately relocated to the Colorado Gator Farm to live out his retirement. The farm said Morris passed away unexpectedly last week.

Adam Sandler took to Instagram to pay his respects, though the comedian took the chance to crack a few jokes.