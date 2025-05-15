Adam Sandler pays tribute to Colorado’s Morris ‘The Movie Star’ gator
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Adam Sandler is paying tribute to a Colorado gator that recently passed away.
Morris "The Movie Star" worked in movies and TV shows starting in the 1970s, the Colorado Gator Farm said. One of his best-known works was in Adam Sandler's "Happy Gilmore."
He was ultimately relocated to the Colorado Gator Farm to live out his retirement. The farm said Morris passed away unexpectedly last week.
Adam Sandler took to Instagram to pay his respects, though the comedian took the chance to crack a few jokes.
Goodbye, Morris. We are all gonna miss you. You could be hard on directors, make-up artists, costumers - really anyone with arms or legs - but I know you did it for the ultimate good of the film. The day you wouldn’t come out of your trailer unless we sent in 40 heads of lettuce taught me a powerful lesson: never compromise your art. I will never forget at craft service that time when we split the Three Musketeers bar and you let me have the bigger half. But that’s who you were.
I know your character’s decapitation in the first movie precluded your participation in the sequel, but we all appreciated the fruit basket and the hilarious note. I will miss the sound of your tail sliding through the tall grass, your cold, bumpy skin, but, most of all, I will miss your infectious laugh. Thanks to Mr. Young for taking care of you all these years, and vaya con dios, old friend.
-Adam Sandler