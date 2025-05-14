Volunteers make hundreds of period care kits for students in need

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- There's a law in Colorado that requires students to have free access to menstrual products in schools. Schools have until 2028 to become fully compliant with the law, but many in our area have already gotten into compliance. Summer break is just around the corner, and many people are worried that students will lose access while school is out.

The organization Justice Necessary is hosting events throughout the state, where volunteers come together and make period care kits for school districts so they can give them out to students in need. On Wednesday, volunteers gathered at the Hilton Garden Inn on the Northside of Colorado Springs. Organizers said that volunteers started showing up at 9:30 a.m.

In total, there were 65 volunteers. They were all divided into three shifts that were two hours long. This year, close to 500 schools or districts applied.

"We are packing one month's bag, so bags, 20 tampons or 20 pads in a bag that will be distributed to students in need to take home over the summer break," said Ara Sedaka, Executive Assistant Justice Necessary. "We awarded 416 schools across the state with products."

District 11 was at the event volunteering and said the need is huge in their district.

"So we got 58 dispensers and 50 boxes of the pads and the, tampons. So it's it's a huge, huge thing going into our high school and middle schools," said Brian Kelly, District 11 operations & maintenance manager. "The need we have is just because the products are so, so expensive and there's so many kids that need these products. The fact that they are willing to do something like this and partner with their partners and then offer it up to school district is enormous for us."