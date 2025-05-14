Skip to Content
News

Pre-evacuation warning issued for ‘B Lazy M Ranch’ subdivision due to fire

TCSO via Google Maps
By
Published 3:08 PM

UPDATE 3:19 P.M.: Teller County Dispatch says the pre-evacuation order has been lifted.

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Teller County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) has issued a pre-evacuation warning for the B Lazy M Ranch subdivision, which is located off Teller County Road 1 near Dog Head Mountain.

Click here to view a "click and zoom" map of the impacted area.

According to Peak Alerts, the fire is near Dome Rock Trail. Teller County Dispatch says the fire started as a controlled burn.

Residents should be prepared to leave. If they need more time or help to evacuate, they should start now. If they feel they are in danger, they should evacuate immediately.

Details are limited at this time, but this article may be updated.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Celeste Springer

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.