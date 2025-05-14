Pre-evacuation warning issued for ‘B Lazy M Ranch’ subdivision due to fire

UPDATE 3:19 P.M.: Teller County Dispatch says the pre-evacuation order has been lifted.

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Teller County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) has issued a pre-evacuation warning for the B Lazy M Ranch subdivision, which is located off Teller County Road 1 near Dog Head Mountain.

Click here to view a "click and zoom" map of the impacted area.

According to Peak Alerts, the fire is near Dome Rock Trail. Teller County Dispatch says the fire started as a controlled burn.

Residents should be prepared to leave. If they need more time or help to evacuate, they should start now. If they feel they are in danger, they should evacuate immediately.

Details are limited at this time, but this article may be updated.