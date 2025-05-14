PeriodPalooza comes to Colorado Springs to help schools put new law into practice

Colorado Springs, Colo. (KRDO) - A group called Justice Necessary is helping schools in Colorado put a new law into practice. They're calling the initiative - PeriodPalooza.

HB 24-1164 passed last year, and mandates for all Colorado middle and high school students to have access to free period products in School. The bill mandates 25% compliance of eligible schools by June 30th of this year. 100% compliance for all eligible schools is expected by 2028.

The group says they aim to give away 2 and a half million pads and tampons to over 460 schools in 87 cities across Colorado.

They'll be in Colorado springs at the Hilton Garden Inn North from 10a.m. to 4p.m. today. Today's event is to help schools in the area stock up on supplies to make sure no one misses school because of a lack of these crucial products.

They say passing the law isn't enough. They want to help raise awareness of the barriers students face by convincing the public that access to period products is just necessary.

Justice Necessary says studies show 80% of teens in Colorado miss class because of a lack of period products. Another study shows 90% of Colorado teens have started their period unexpectedly in public without access to sanitation products. More data shows 66% of Colorado teens miss out on before or after school activities because they don't have access to period products at school. At least 59% say they can't afford the products themselves.

Colorado Springs will host the 4th PeriodPalooza event this month. The group has already been to Fort Collins, Pueblo, and Grand Junction. Their last stop this month will be in Denver at the Sheraton Denver Tech Center on Friday, May 23rd from 9a.m. - 5p.m.