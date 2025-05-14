Judge orders release of Georgetown scholar Badar Khan Suri after ICE detention in Texas

By Gloria Pazmino and Emily Condon, CNN

(CNN) — A federal district court judge in Virginia ordered the release of Georgetown University scholar Badar Khan Suri on Wednesday, marking at least the third time a detained student or academic targeted by the Trump administration because of their protest activity or affiliation was released from immigration detention.

Khan Suri was detained by masked federal officers outside his home in Rosslyn, Virginia, in March. Khan Suri was moved across multiple state lines shortly after his arrest and has been held in custody in a Texas detention center.

He is an Indian national postdoctoral fellow and was in the United States on a valid visa before his arrest. He is married to a US citizen.

Virginia US District Court Judge Patricia Tolliver Giles ordered Khan Suri’s release on the condition that he maintain a residence in Virginia and attend other hearings in the case in person. Khan Suri will also be required to attend his immigration proceedings in Texas virtually.

Suri has not been charged with a crime, but the Trump administration revoked his student visa and accused him of having ties to Hamas, a terrorist organization.

Khan Suri’s attorneys filed multiple motions with the court challenging the legality of his detention, arguing their client was targeted in part because his wife is a Palestinian American. Khan Suri’s wife, Mapheze Saleh is also a former employee of the Qatari-based news network Al Jazeera, according to court documents.

Saleh said she posted on social media to show her support for the people of Gaza after the start of the Israel-Gaza war, court documents show.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

