EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO), the Falcon Fire Department has issued a shelter-in-place due to a gas leak near Liberty Grove Drive.

According to EPSO, the shelter-in-place covers a half-mile radius at Liberty Grove Drive and Londonderry Drive.

Details are limited at this time, but this article may be updated.