El Paso County Coroner’s Office identifies victim of fatal Bijou Street motorcycle crash

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released the name of a motorcycle crash victim after identification from the coroner's office.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, Ethan Hale, age 30, died after a serious accident on Bijou Street on May 1.

PREVIOUS REPORTING: Motorcyclist dead after crash on westbound Bijou Street

When first responders arrived, CSPD says three people were taken to the hospital with various injuries ranging from moderate to life-threatening.

According to CSPD, they believe a car was driving east on Bijou Street and was going to make a left turn to head onto I-25. The motorcycle, driven by Hale, was traveling west when the car started to make a left turn, and they collided. CSPD says both Hale and the passenger with him on the motorcycle were ejected. CSPD's press release did not detail the current medical state of that passenger.