Court records detail what lead up to deadly Colorado Springs shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Court records identify Kevin Wells, charged with first-degree murder, as the primary suspect for the death of his girlfriend on Tuesday morning.

Court records state that a number, "possibly associated with Kevin Wells," called 911 around 11:36 a.m., claiming that his girlfriend was home, someone was trying to kick in the residence's front door, and he was not home. When officers arrived, they made an emergency entrance into the apartment and found a deceased woman with a gunshot wound to the head.

Later on, right after noon, Wells' father called 911, saying his son had reportedly told him that he shot his girlfriend. The father told the call taker that he had instructed Wells to meet him at his house so they could turn him in to the police department, but Wells had hung up on him.

Well's father later told detectives that Wells told him that he had gotten into a fight with his girlfriend, who hit him and threatened to "bring guys over." When Wells told his girlfriend to leave, and she didn't, he reportedly said he shot her. Wells reportedly told his father that he had "screwed up" and said that "my life is over."

That same afternoon, Wells' employer reportedly called 911 to tell police that Wells had texted him saying that he had shot his girlfriend.

Police say they tracked Wells' phone to the south side of Pueblo, Colorado. Because he had traveled, Colorado State Patrol and other agencies were notified and alerted to his location. CSP was able to locate and apprehend him in about an hour, and that afternoon, he was taken into custody and read his Miranda Rights, according to court documents.

Wells has been charged with first-degree murder and will be in court on Wednesday, May 14th.