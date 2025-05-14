Colorado Springs Fire Department working structure fire off Garden of the Gods Road

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) says they are working a structure fire at 1210 Garden of the Gods Road.

CSPD says their crews are working to identify the source of the fire.

"Hazmat crews are on scene due to materials inside and nature of the work done at this building," CSFD said.

Details are limited at this time as this is a breaking news situation, but this article may be updated.