Skip to Content
News

Colorado Springs Fire Department working structure fire off Garden of the Gods Road

CSFD
By
Published 5:53 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) says they are working a structure fire at 1210 Garden of the Gods Road.

CSPD says their crews are working to identify the source of the fire.

"Hazmat crews are on scene due to materials inside and nature of the work done at this building," CSFD said.

Details are limited at this time as this is a breaking news situation, but this article may be updated.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Celeste Springer

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.