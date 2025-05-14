Colorado Parks and Wildlife working suspected drowning at Lake Pueblo

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) says there has been a suspected drowning at Lake Pueblo.

CPW says they have staff on scene, and the coroner's office is on the way.

When KRDO13 first spoke with CPW, it was unclear at this time whether the victim was wearing a lifejacket or the exact temperature of the water at the time of the incident. Late Wednesday afternoon, CPW confirmed the victim was not wearing a lifejacket and water temperatures were in the upper 50s.

Details are limited at this time, but this article may be updated.